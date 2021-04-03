CDC releases new travel guidelines for vaccinated individuals

Trending

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 16: Travelers arrive for flights at O'Hare international Airport on March 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. On March 12, the TSA screened more than 1.3 million travelers, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

The CDC released an update on travel guidance to allow fully vaccinated Americans to travel without getting tested or quarantining afterward. While travelers were still expected to follow safety precautions, many shared the joy of falling back into some sort of normality.

Despite a rising number of infections, the CDC assured it’s safe for Americans to start traveling two weeks after receiving their final vaccine dose.

BUFFALO, WV - MARCH 26: Jason Bledsoe, 44, of Hurricane, West Virginia receives the Covid-19 Johnson &amp; Johnson Janssen vaccine as part of a collaborative effort from the West Virginia National Guard, FamilyCare Health Centers and Toyota to vaccinate Toyota employees on March 26, 2021 on the grounds of the Toyota plant in Buffalo, West Virginia. Bledsoe said he decided to get the vaccine to, protect my family and protect myself,<br /> and get us to a day when we dont have to wear masks all the time. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/Getty Images)

“I think it’s great,” traveler Todd Baham stated. “Everyone likes their freedom to a point. We want to get back to some kind of normality. So I’m OK with it, but I’m also not against anyone who’s not. To each their own.”

The updated guidance is expected to provide much-needed relief to the travel industry, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and has struggled to recover.

