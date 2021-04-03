CDC releases new travel guidelines for vaccinated individuals

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

The CDC released an update on travel guidance to allow fully vaccinated Americans to travel without getting tested or quarantining afterward. While travelers were still expected to follow safety precautions, many shared the joy of falling back into some sort of normality.

People fully vaccinated against #COVID19 can travel within the United States and do not need COVID-19 testing or post-travel self-quarantine as long as they continue to take precautions while traveling: #WearAMask, avoid crowds, and wash hands frequently. https://t.co/9uzBuFZyWE pic.twitter.com/C7V8Ip0jJv — CDC (@CDCgov) April 2, 2021

Despite a rising number of infections, the CDC assured it’s safe for Americans to start traveling two weeks after receiving their final vaccine dose.

“I think it’s great,” traveler Todd Baham stated. “Everyone likes their freedom to a point. We want to get back to some kind of normality. So I’m OK with it, but I’m also not against anyone who’s not. To each their own.”

The updated guidance is expected to provide much-needed relief to the travel industry, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and has struggled to recover.