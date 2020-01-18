CDC: Nationwide vaping-related death toll rises to 60 people

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported two more people have died due to vaping-related illnesses, which brought the nationwide death toll to 60 people. On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed both victims were New York residents.

The CDC’s latest report found that nearly 2,700 people have been hospitalized across the U.S. because of these illnesses. The agency said many victims reported feeling ill after using e-cigarette products that contained THC.

Vitamin E acetate, an additive found in many of those products, has been strongly linked to the disease as well.

This came after the Trump administration issued a ban on nearly all flavored vaping products, with the exception of tobacco and menthol flavors.

Earlier this month, the FDA announced companies that do not stop distribution of fruity, dessert-like and mint e-cigarette flavors within 30 days will be at risk of department action. However, the restriction does not apply to tank vaping systems, which are commonly found at vape shops and require a user to manually fill a device.

The department claimed the ban focuses on products with pre-filled cartridges, which they said are easy to use and conceal. The ban came as part of a nationwide effort to curb youth vaping.

RELATED: FDA Raises Federal Minimum Age To Purchase Tobacco Products To 21