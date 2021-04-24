CDC investigating death of Ore. woman after taking J&J vaccine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Americans are growing more skeptical of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a woman died in Oregon weeks after her appointment. The CDC recently notified the Oregon Health Authority about their investigation into the death of the woman, who officials said was in her 50’s.

The unidentified woman reportedly experienced similar health problems to other so-called rare cases who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The symptoms were consistent with all the cases so far, so that was my purpose in outlining that symptom list in great detail,” Dr. Shimi Sharief, Senior Health Adviser at Oregon Health Authority, said. “So, the main symptoms across all the cases identified so far are headache, some people had abdominal pain, some people had backaches depending on the location of the clotting event.”

According to reports, officials said the woman developed a rare blood clot and had a low platelet count within two weeks after getting vaccinated. They said she was hospitalized before the CDC put a pause on distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 13.

The agency halted vaccinations after finding a handful of women who experience similar symptoms, which is now totaled at 15 cases. Due to health laws in Oregon, officials were not releasing any information on the woman’s identity or the number of days she was in the hospital.

“We expect the CDC to identify and kind of comment on some of the remaining tests that were remaining at the time of our last discussion,” Dr. Sharief stated. “In addition to that, it might be about a week or later before they are able to conclusively decide on the cause of death for any of the individuals outlying so far.”

Additionally, health officials are not attributing the cause of death to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until they conclude a thorough autopsy.