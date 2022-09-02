CDC: E. coli outbreak from Wendy’s restaurant spreads to N.Y., Ind. and Ky.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:25 PM PT – Friday, September 2, 2022

An E. coli breakout, believed to have originated from bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, has now spread to other states.

On Thursday, the CDC announced the spread of the outbreak. The agency noted that at least 97 people nationwide have been infected with an outbreak of a strain of the virus.

While it has yet to be confirmed, many of the infected said they ate sandwiches from the fast-food restaurant which contained romaine lettuce before becoming sick. Victims in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana have all reported symptoms of E. coli. Their symptoms include bloody stool, stomach cramps and other gastrointestinal issues. Ebone Colbert, a woman who is a victim to these symptoms, spoke about her recent experience with the virus.

“The doctor told me if I had tried to fight this off at home, I could have died, actually,” Colbert said. “Tuesday morning around 5 a.m., I started having bloody diarrhea and called my doctor and he told me to go to the emergency room. I did get a call from the state of Michigan Health Department. They told me it was E. coli and they didn’t know where it came from.”

In response, Wendy’s released a statement announcing they had removed what they believed to be the affected products. The fast-food company also noted that they are cooperating with authorities in the investigation. Wendy’s is currently facing several outbreak related lawsuits.