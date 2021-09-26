CDC director says children should be able to go trick-or-treating this Halloween

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:07 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said children should be able to safely celebrate Halloween this year as long as they stay outside. In an interview on Sunday, Walensky said kids should be able to trick-or-treat safely, despite the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walensky also issued a warning against celebrating in large groups by warning against gathering indoors or in places which could be so-called super spreader events.

“If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely, I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups”

Pfizer is now saying that their COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children 5-11 years old and will seek emergency FDA authorization. In England, studies found that COVID-19 caused 25 deaths in people under 18 between March 2020 and February 2021. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) September 20, 2021

This comes as several COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have been seeking FDA approval for their vaccine’s use in children aged 5 to 11. Walensky said upon FDA approval, the federal government would be ready to manufacture a vaccine, which would be one-third of the usual dose.