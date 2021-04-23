Trending

CDC advisory panel approves continued use of J&J vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

A CDC advisory board is recommending federal agencies resume vaccinating Americans with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

At an emergency meeting on Friday, the panel voted 10-4 to continue distributing the vaccine with no additions to the warning label.

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. With the U.S. pause of the vaccine, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to -- with warnings of a “very rare” risk. New guidance is expected late Friday, April 23, after a government advisory panel deliberates a link between the shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepared a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 

Board members said the benefits of vaccinating Americans with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighs the risk of blood clots.

Earlier this month, the CDC moved to pull the vaccine from distribution after a handful of people experienced rare and severe blood clots.

The CDC and FDA will now review the panel’s recommendations, which could bring the vaccine back into circulation as early as this weekend.

