CDC advisory panel approves continued use of J&J vaccine

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

A CDC advisory board is recommending federal agencies resume vaccinating Americans with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

At an emergency meeting on Friday, the panel voted 10-4 to continue distributing the vaccine with no additions to the warning label.

Board members said the benefits of vaccinating Americans with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighs the risk of blood clots.

Earlier this month, the CDC moved to pull the vaccine from distribution after a handful of people experienced rare and severe blood clots.

The CDC and FDA will now review the panel’s recommendations, which could bring the vaccine back into circulation as early as this weekend.

