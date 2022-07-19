Trending

CCP: Speaker Pelosi visiting Taiwan violates Chinese territorial integrity

FILE - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at her weekly press conference, July 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. China will take “resolute and strong measures” should Pelosi proceed with reported plans for a visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

UPDATED 8:37 AM PT – Tuesday, July 19, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will travel to Taiwan in August. According to reports Tuesday, the Democrat has rescheduled her visit to the country next month after cancelling an April trip following a positive COVID test.

The trip announcement has, once again, angered the Chinese Communist Party who believe Taiwan is an integral part of China. According to the CCP, Pelosi’s trip to the island nation will violate this so-called One China Policy.

“If Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan, it will seriously violate the One China Policy and the provisions of the Three China-U.S. Joint Communiqués, seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously impact the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and send a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence,” stated Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. “China is firmly opposed to this.”

Pelosi’s visit to the nation will be the first by a sitting Speaker since Republican Newt Gingrich in 1997.

