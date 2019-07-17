CBP to open new 2.5K bed detention center in Texas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:07 AM PT – Wednesday, July 17, 2019

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is preparing to open a migrant detention center in Texas in an effort to alleviate overcrowding at current facilities.

Immigration officials said the new facility in Tornillo is in its final stages of completion, and will begin operations soon. It has the capacity to house 2,500 people, and is intended to hold single-adult migrants.

Some Republicans in Congress, however, are pointing out that building new detention centers is not enough to fix the security crisis at the border.

“Putting a Band-Aid over the border crisis like we did two weeks ago does not fix the root causes,” stated Rep. Jim Jordan, (R-Ohio). If Democrats are serious about solving the border crisis…let’s address the Florres settlement agreement, let’s address asylum loopholes, and the other statutory and judicial constraints that incentivize aliens to make a dangerous journey to the United States.”

Customs and Border Protection expects to open the new facility either later this month or in early August.