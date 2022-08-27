Trending

CBP seizes $4.3M in fentanyl in Ariz.

A U.S. district judge disagrees with the Trump administration's argument that U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees are adequately trained to screen asylum claims. Eric Gay/AP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees 
Eric Gay/AP

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Saturday, August 27, 2022

Border patrol agents seized more than $4 million worth of fentanyl in Arizona.

On Friday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that they discovered 340-packages of fentanyl pills during a vehicle stop near Gila Bend on Wednesday. The pills weighed in at 187-pounds.

Both the driver and the female passenger were arrested on drug charges. They were turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

In a separate seizure in Coolidge, Arizona on Thursday, police arrested two-people in possession of more than $2.7 million worth of fentanyl.

MORE NEWS: CDC Chief: Racial Disparity In Monkeypox Vaccine Distribution

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE