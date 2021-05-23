CBP issues “report to ICE” orders to illegal immigrants

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:21 PM PT – Sunday, May 23, 2021

An influx of illegal border crossings has forced U.S. Customs and Border Protection to implement “report to ICE” orders rather than issuing court appearance dates to illegal aliens.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller tells a House Appropriations Subcommittee that the CBP began issuing “report to ICE” orders to illegal aliens in response to exhausted resources and overcrowded facilities.

At the hearing earlier this week, Miller went on to say that since Mexico has stopped accepting returned migrants, the CBP has encountered over 178,000 illegal immigrants trying to enter the U.S. in April alone. This aggressive statistic shows the highest amount of illegal immigrants entered in the last 20 years. Of the individuals, 35 percent had re-entered the U.S. after having been removed, provoking frustrated Border Patrol agents to commonly refer to Joe Biden as “let ’em go Joe”.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this week, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona (R) accused the DHS of violating immigration law by releasing migrants inside the U.S. without a court date. Homeland Security Subcommittee members addressed this lack of accountability due to the new “report to ICE” orders.

As Biden’s immigration policies continue to strain border resources, thousands of children are being left stuck in overcrowded holding facilities and agents are being forced to take on caretaker roles instead of patrolling for coyotes and drug smugglers.

Meantime, Border Czar Kamala Harris still has yet to visit the border. Critics claim this is an intentional effort on the part of the White House to avoid the poor optics of the crisis.