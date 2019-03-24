CBP commissioner testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee regarding border crisis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:53 PM PT — Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Customs and Border Patrol said its reaching its “breaking point” due to an influx of migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a Senate Judiciary hearing Wednesday, border commissioner Kevin McAleenan gave an update on the situation at our border. He claimed the record number of immigrants is out numbering resources, and said there’s not enough beds or capacity at detention centers.

McAleenan also suggested some changes, which he feels can alleviate the stress being put on agents and facilities. He said it starts with a change in laws and more funding.

“It’s a whole of U.S. government effort, we would not be in the position we’re in now, and I believe we’ve saved dozens of lives in the past three months, without the help of the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, without the help of the U.S. Coast Guard, the medical corpsman and woman who who joined us in providing medical checks as these families and children arrived,” he explained. “So, it’s not something we can do just internally, the funding will help dramatically, but we need the resources of the whole government.”

McAleenan warned the situation is expected to get worse, claiming around 75,000 more migrants may try to enter the U.S. by April or May.