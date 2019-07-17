Trending

CBP: Border wall ‘worked exactly as designed’ after video shows illegal crossing

FILE – In this July 17, 2019 file photo, three migrants who had managed to evade the Mexican National Guard and cross the Rio Grande onto U.S. territory walk along a border wall set back from the geographical border, in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:40 PM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

While the new border wall is tall and features an anti-climb plate in most sections, it hasn’t stopped the criminal actions of some foreign nationals. A recent video posted to social media showed three Mexican nationals climbing a new section of border wall in Calexico, California.

One of the nationals was able to make it to the U.S. side, but he was quickly apprehended by agents. CBP was alerted to the unlawful entry by surveillance technology used in the area.

“The border wall system consists not only of a physical barrier, but also lighting, patrol roads and detection technology,” stated Assistant Chief Joshua Devack. “While the physical barrier serves to slow down illicit traffic, the detection technology alerts our agents as to where and when threats emerge.”

Despite this intrusion, agents said the border wall system worked “exactly as designed.”

“The illicit traffic was slowed down, the detection technology alerted our agents,” said Devack. “Agents responded and the subject was apprehended.”

Border patrol said the Mexican national apprehended in this incident is 16-years-old. Agents are working with the Mexican government to identify and locate the other two men involved.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE