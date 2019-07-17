CBP: Border wall ‘worked exactly as designed’ after video shows illegal crossing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:40 PM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

While the new border wall is tall and features an anti-climb plate in most sections, it hasn’t stopped the criminal actions of some foreign nationals. A recent video posted to social media showed three Mexican nationals climbing a new section of border wall in Calexico, California.

Here's the video showing three people at the border wall, with one person at the bottom holding a ladder in place, while two others scale it along the El Centro Sector in Southern California in the Imperial Valley.pic.twitter.com/K16y9Or7yM — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) December 6, 2019

One of the nationals was able to make it to the U.S. side, but he was quickly apprehended by agents. CBP was alerted to the unlawful entry by surveillance technology used in the area.

“The border wall system consists not only of a physical barrier, but also lighting, patrol roads and detection technology,” stated Assistant Chief Joshua Devack. “While the physical barrier serves to slow down illicit traffic, the detection technology alerts our agents as to where and when threats emerge.”

Despite this intrusion, agents said the border wall system worked “exactly as designed.”

The border wall system worked exactly as designed. The illicit traffic was slowed down, the detection technology alerted @CBPElCentro USBP agents, agents responded, and the subject was apprehended. pic.twitter.com/N9bLpob9Zg — CBP (@CBP) December 5, 2019

“The illicit traffic was slowed down, the detection technology alerted our agents,” said Devack. “Agents responded and the subject was apprehended.”

Border patrol said the Mexican national apprehended in this incident is 16-years-old. Agents are working with the Mexican government to identify and locate the other two men involved.