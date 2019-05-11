CBP Agents transferring migrants by plane to other detention facilities

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:20 p.m. PT – Saturday, May 11, 2019

As the surge of illegal immigration continues at the southern border, agents are now transferring migrants to other detention facilities by plane.

According to the Washington Post, the first flight for illegal aliens took place on Friday from McAllen, Texas to Del Rio, Texas some 300-miles away. The migrants were processed once they’ve arrived at the other facility.

Texas has seen soaring numbers of so-called family units and unaccompanied minors crossing the border and claiming asylum. At least two more flights to transfer migrants to other facilities are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.