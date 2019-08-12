Cathay Pacific shares drop after China orders carrier to suspend staff in protests



FILE PHOTO - A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

August 12, 2019

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares in Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways <0293.HK> fell more than 3.8% in early trade on Monday, after the airline said it had suspended a pilot arrested during anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The move by Cathay Pacific, which also said it would bar “overly radical” staff from crewing flights to the mainland, came after China’s aviation regulator on Friday demanded it suspend personnel who have engaged in illegal protests in Hong Kong from staffing flights into its airspace.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sonali Paul)