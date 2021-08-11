Cathay Pacific posts narrower H1 loss as costs fall



FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tim Chong/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tim Chong/File Photo

August 11, 2021

(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday posted a HK$7.57 billion ($972.7 million) first-half loss, narrower than the prior year’s HK$9.87 billion, due to cost-cutting measures and strong air cargo demand.

The net loss for the six months ended June 30 was in line with the company’s guidance that it would be “somewhat” lower than the prior year.

Revenue fell 42.7% to HK$15.85 billion.

($1 = 7.7824 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)