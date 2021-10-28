Caterpillar adjusted profit rises on higher equipment sales

FILE PHOTO: Caterpillar Inc. equipment is on display for sale at a retail site in San Diego, California, U.S., March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
October 28, 2021
Caterpillar Inc’s third-quarter adjusted profit rose on Thursday, as construction demand and higher commodity prices boosted sales of heavy equipment across its businesses.
Adjusted profit for the quarter rose to $2.66 per share from $1.52 per share a year earlier, when the pandemic hit sales.
