Caterpillar adjusted profit rises on higher equipment sales



FILE PHOTO: Caterpillar Inc. equipment is on display for sale at a retail site in San Diego, California, U.S., March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Caterpillar Inc. equipment is on display for sale at a retail site in San Diego, California, U.S., March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

October 28, 2021

Caterpillar Inc’s third-quarter adjusted profit rose on Thursday, as construction demand and higher commodity prices boosted sales of heavy equipment across its businesses.

Adjusted profit for the quarter rose to $2.66 per share from $1.52 per share a year earlier, when the pandemic hit sales.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)