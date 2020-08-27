Category 4 hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana



FILE PHOTO: A car near Vermilion Bay is seen partially submerged in waters brought by Hurricane Laura approaching Abbeville, Louisiana, U.S., August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn FILE PHOTO: A car near Vermilion Bay is seen partially submerged in waters brought by Hurricane Laura approaching Abbeville, Louisiana, U.S., August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

(Reuters) – Hurricane Laura has made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana as a category 4 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour is located about 40 miles (70 km) east of Port Arthur, Texas and is expected to move inland across southwestern Louisiana on Thursday morning, the NHC said.

