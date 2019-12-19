Catalan regional leader found guilty of disobedience: court



FILE PHOTO: Catalan leader Quim Torra sits in the Parliament of Catalonia after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders, triggering violent protests in the region, in Barcelona, Spain, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea FILE PHOTO: Catalan leader Quim Torra sits in the Parliament of Catalonia after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders, triggering violent protests in the region, in Barcelona, Spain, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) – The leader of Catalonia’s regional government has been found guilty of disobedience and sentenced to a 18-month ban on holding public office, the region’s highest court said on Thursday.

The sentence, which stems from Quim Torra’s refusal to follow orders from Spain’s electoral committee, is open to appeal, meaning the ban on holding office, if upheld, could take months to come into force.

The court also imposed a fine on Torra of around 30,000 euros ($33,066).

