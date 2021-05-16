Casey Wardynski: I’m running to continue the work of President Donald Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:35 PM PT – Sunday, May 16, 2021

President Donald Trump’s Assistant Secretary of the Army Casey Wardynski said he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in efforts to continue the work President Trump started.

Wardynski told the Epoch Times in an email that his campaign is aimed at putting America first and standing up to the radical left. The Republican seeks to hold the seat of fellow Republican Mo Brooks in Alabama who announced he will be running for Senate in 2022.

If elected I will continue the work that President Trump started. Join the team at https://t.co/ZbuAB4YH8N https://t.co/IFlMbY1Tzd — Casey Wardynski (@FriendsOfCasey) May 16, 2021

Wardynski argues his qualifications include working on the border wall, fighting against critical race theory and turning around a budget deficit as a former school district superintendent without raising taxes.

The GOP hopeful is well known in Huntsville, Alabama due to his popularity as former Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools. He also served 30 years in the U.S. army prior to assisting in the Trump administration.

