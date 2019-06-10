Carter Page details Halper contacts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:08 AM PT — Monday, June 10, 2019

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page recently detailed how an FBI informant acted toward him leading up to his surveillance.

In an interview Sunday, Page explained how FBI informant Stefan Halper began increasing his attempts to contact him in the summer of 2016.

That was around the time when the FBI obtained a FISA warrant to surveil Page, which kick-started the special counsel investigation.

This comes as court documents reveal details about Halper’s actions in January of 2016 when he began collecting intelligence on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Attorney General William Barr has since began his own investigation into the inceptions of the Russia probe.