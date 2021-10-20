Carrefour Brasil reports 8% increase in Q3 gross sales



FILE PHOTO: The logo of French retailer Carrefour on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of French retailer Carrefour on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

October 20, 2021

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Carrefour Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest retailers and owned by Carrefour SA, reported an 8% increase in gross sales for the third quarter, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Sales by its wholesale division Atacadao jumped 14% over the same quarter last year, while its retail business had an 8% drop in gross sales for the quarter. On-line sales plummeted 20% over the same period a year ago, Carrefour said.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Leslie Adler)