Carmaker Aston Martin’s adjusted pre-tax profit falls



Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin poses for a photograph at their world headquarters in Gaydon, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Yates Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin poses for a photograph at their world headquarters in Gaydon, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

February 28, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin posted an adjusted pre-tax profit of 68 million pounds ($90 million) in 2018, a 7 percent fall on 2017 as it continues to invest in a series of new models and a second factory as part of its turnaround plan.

The automaker, which floated on the London Stock Exchange last year, reported 136 million pounds of one-off costs due to its initial public offering, pushing it to a reported pre-tax loss of 68 million pounds.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas)