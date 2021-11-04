Carlyle bids $2.1 billion for Australia’s Link



November 4, 2021

(Reuters) – Australia’s Link Administration on Friday said private equity firm Carlyle made a A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the shareholder registry firm.

The proposal includes a A$3 per share bid in cash for Link, plus a distribution of the Australian firm’s sought-after stake in PEXA Group of A$2.38 a share.

($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars)

