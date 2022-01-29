Carlos Beltran back in baseball as Yankees TV analyst



January 29, 2022

Carlos Beltran is returning to baseball as an analyst for New York Yankees games for the YES Network.

He has been out of the game since January 2020, when the New York Mets dismissed him as manager before he ever began the job once his involvement with the Houston Astros cheating scandal was revealed.

Jack Curry, the pregame and postgame analyst for YES, wrote on his verified Twitter account that Beltran is expected to call 36 games.

Beltran, 44, played with seven teams over a 20-year career that produced nine All-Star selections and the 1999 Rookie of the Year award as a member of the Kansas City Royals. He played for both New York teams.

He won a World Series title with the Astros in 2017, and an investigation revealed he was key to the team’s scheme to steal signs and tip off batters about upcoming pitches. The Astros eliminated the Yankees in seven games in the American League Championship Series before defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

In 2,586 career games, Beltran hit 435 home runs, drove in 1,587 runs and won three Gold Gloves. His career stolen base success rate of 86.4 percent is the highest of any player in history with at least 300 steals.

Beltran’s name will appear on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time when voting takes place for the Hall’s Class of 2023.

