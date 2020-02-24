Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured: police



People react at the scene after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany February 24, 2020. Elmar Schulten/Waldeckische Landeszeitung via REUTERS. People react at the scene after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany February 24, 2020. Elmar Schulten/Waldeckische Landeszeitung via REUTERS.

BERLIN (Reuters) – Ten people were injured on Monday after a car plowed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

Police declined to say if was an accident or if the driver had deliberately rammed the car into the crowd.

German news website HNA cited witnesses as saying that the driver appeared to have deliberately targeted children and that he had driven into the crowd “at full throttle.”

The incident comes less than a week after a gunman gunned down 11 people, including himself, in one of the worst racist attacks in Germany since World War Two.

Police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene in Volkmarsen, 263 miles, 423 km west of Berlin.

Carnival is hugely popular in parts of western Germany, especially in Rhineland cities such as Cologne and Duesseldorf, where festivities peak on “Rose Monday” with tens of thousands attending street parades featuring comical or satirical floats.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz and Michelle Martin, additional reporting by Kevin Liffey; writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel and Philippa Fletcher)