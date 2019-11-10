Car bomb explosion kills at least 13 people in Syrian border town

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

A car bomb exploded in a Syrian border town on Saturday, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens of others. Turkey’s Defense Ministry said the explosion occurred in the town of Tel Abyad, killing both soldiers and civilians.

Turkey accused the Kurdish YPG and the Kurdistan Workers Party of being behind the attack. The town was captured last month by Turkish forces.

The town has seen heavy fighting since Turkish forces launched operations last month against the YPG to capture territory in Northern Syria. This deadly attack comes after President Trump pulled U.S. troops from the region, prompting an offensive by Turkey to seize control.

No one has claimed responsibility for this attack.