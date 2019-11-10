Trending

Car bomb explosion kills at least 13 people in Syrian border town

People check the destruction after a car bomb exploded in Tal Abyad, Syria, Friday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:40 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

A car bomb exploded in a Syrian border town on Saturday, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens of others. Turkey’s Defense Ministry said the explosion occurred in the town of Tel Abyad, killing both soldiers and civilians.

Turkey accused the Kurdish YPG and the Kurdistan Workers Party of being behind the attack. The town was captured last month by Turkish forces.

Turkish and Russian patrol is seen near the town of Darbasiyah, Syria, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Turkey and Russia launched joint patrols Friday in northeastern Syria, under a deal that halted a Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters who were forced to withdraw from the border area following Ankara’s incursion.(AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

The town has seen heavy fighting since Turkish forces launched operations last month against the YPG to capture territory in Northern Syria. This deadly attack comes after President Trump pulled U.S. troops from the region, prompting an offensive by Turkey to seize control.

No one has claimed responsibility for this attack.

