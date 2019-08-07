Car bomb attack on police in Afghan capital wounds at least 34



A man carries an injured woman to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2019.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail A man carries an injured woman to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2019.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

August 7, 2019

KABUL (Reuters) – A car bomb exploded on Wednesday outside a police station in the Afghan capital, Kabul, wounding at least 34 people, government officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, in the west of the city during the morning rush hour, which sent a cloud of gray smoke billowing into the sky.

The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the station, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Thirty-four wounded people were brought into hospitals, a health ministry spokesman said.

There has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan even though the Taliban and the United States appear close to a historic pact for U.S. troops to withdraw in exchange for a Taliban promise the country would not be used to plot terrorist attacks.

(Writing by Robert Birsel)