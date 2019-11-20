Caps’ Hathaway suspended three games for spitting incident



FILE PHOTO: Oct 29, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway (21) tries to control the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Washington defeated Toronto in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway was suspended without pay for three games for spitting on an opponent, the NHL announced Wednesday.

Hathaway, who had a hearing with the NHL earlier in the day, will sit out the Capitals’ road game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday as well as home contests versus Vancouver (Saturday) and Florida (Nov. 27).

The Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund will receive the amount of salary Hathaway is forfeiting: $24,193.53.

The spitting incident occurred in the final minute of the second period of Washington’s 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Hathaway reacted to a punch by Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson by spitting on his opponent. He immediately received a five-minute match penalty and ejection from the contest.

The 27-year-old Hathaway expressed regret for his actions to reporters after the contest.

“Unfortunately, spit came out of my mouth after I got sucker-punched and it went onto him,” Hathaway said on Monday. “It has no place. It was an emotional play by me. You don’t plan any of that stuff in your head, and it was a quick reaction and unfortunately the wrong one for me to a sucker punch.”

Hathaway has collected two goals and five assists in 23 games this season, his first with the Capitals. He has recorded 18 goals and 29 assists in 198 career games with the Calgary Flames and Capitals.

