Capital One is a banking-peer bargain, even with recent gains: Barron’s



FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Capital One banking center in New York's financial district January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Capital One banking center in New York's financial district January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

December 8, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Shares of Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N> could climb significantly if investors look beyond its well-known credit card arm to see the bank within it, according to Barron’s Dec. 7 edition.

The U.S. weekly newspaper said Capital One is priced at a 25% discount to large, diversified banks, even following a 34% rise in its stock this year, and even as it grows to more closely resemble its bigger peers.

“Now, Capital One has more than 520 bank branches, primarily on the East Coast, and almost $250 billion in customer deposits,” Barron’s said.

The company also is likely to start seeing returns from a branded bank-card deal it agreed With Walmart <WMT.N> last year.

Capital One shares, which closed at $101.38 on Friday in New York, are priced at about 8.3 times 2020 earnings estimates of $11.93 a share, Barron’s said.

