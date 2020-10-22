Canucks F Virtanen agrees to terms on two-year deal

October 22, 2020

The Vancouver Canucks agreed to terms on a two-year, $5.1 million contract with restricted free-agent forward Jake Virtanen, the team announced Thursday.

The deal, which carries an average annual value of $2.55 million, will avert a salary arbitration hearing between the two sides.

Virtanen, 24, recorded career bests of 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 69 games last season. The British Columbia native added three more points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games for the Canucks.

“Jake has continued to make progress on his two-way game and remains a contributor offensively, using his speed and size to generate chances,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. “We look forward to him taking additional steps in his growth this year to help our team be successful.”

Virtanen has collected 95 points (50 goals, 45 assists) in 279 career games since being selected by the Canucks with the sixth overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media