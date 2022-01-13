Canadiens’ Chris Wideman receives one-game suspension



FILE PHOTO: Oct 31, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman (20) passes the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Oct 31, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman (20) passes the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

January 13, 2022

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman received a one-game suspension from the NHL for head-butting Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula.

Wideman had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday, one day after he intentionally drove his helmet into the head and face of Haula during the third period of the Canadiens’ 5-1 loss in Boston.

Wideman was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Wideman, 32, has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 23 games this season. He has 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 204 career games with the Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Canadiens.

–Field Level Media