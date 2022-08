(Reuters) – Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that more than doubled as crude prices soared on tighter energy supplies due to the Ukraine conflict.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted net earnings of C$3.5 billion ($2.72 billion), or C$3 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with C$1.55 billion or C$1.30 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2845 Canadian dollars)

