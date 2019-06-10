Canadian housing starts drop by 13.3% in May: CMHC



FILE PHOTO: A construction worker works on a new house being built in a suburb located north of Toronto in Vaughan, Ontario Canada, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A construction worker works on a new house being built in a suburb located north of Toronto in Vaughan, Ontario Canada, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

June 10, 2019

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian housing starts fell in May compared with the previous month as groundbreaking tumbled by 18.5% on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 202,337 units in May from a revised 233,410 units in April, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 205,000.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)