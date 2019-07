A real estate for sale sign is pictured in front of a home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms/File Photo A real estate for sale sign is pictured in front of a home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms/File Photo

July 15, 2019

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Resales of Canadian homes fell 0.2% in June from the previous month, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 0.3% from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was down 0.3% from June last year.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson)