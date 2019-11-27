Canadian gun store faces accusations of racism over ‘White Friday’ sale

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT — Wednesday, November 27, 2019

A Canadian gun store is under attack for rebranding its Black Friday sale as a ‘White Friday.’ Wednesday reports said Perkins Guns and Ammo in Pembroke, Ontario is facing accusations of racism over the use of the word ‘white’ in its advertising.

“I said, ‘We’re not American, let’s go with a different shade,’” said store owner Lance Perkins. “I picked white because it resembles white snow, it resembles Christmas, why not go with something brighter than black?”

No offense was meant by a “White Friday” advertisement posted by Perkins Guns and Ammo in Pembroke. Owner Lance Perkins says winter is white, snow is white and Christmas is white so why shouldn’t they have a White Friday sale.https://t.co/D414Ls2DWa pic.twitter.com/KkONMLUsir — 104.9 myFM (@1049myFM) November 25, 2019

Left-wing commentators argued there was no reason to replace ‘Black Friday’ with ‘White Friday.’ Perkins said he decided to rebrand the sale as ‘White Friday’ due to mounting negativity over the world ‘black,’ including the blackface worn by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

#NEW: The owner of a gun store in Canada changed the name of his "Black Friday" sale to "White Friday" — and credited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's past use of blackface for the move.https://t.co/Ao9sgsNxtI — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) November 27, 2019

“This year, I don’t really know why people got offended by the use of the word ‘white,'” he said. “I couldn’t use the word ‘black’ because of Trudeau using blackface.”

Perkins said he doesn’t know why some people are upset over the ‘White Friday.’ He added that freedom of speech in Canada appears to be gradually fading.