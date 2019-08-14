Canadian dollar hits one-week low as investors fret about global growth outlook



A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices dropped and investors worried about the global growth outlook.

At 9:51 a.m. (1351 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3304 to the greenback, or 75.17 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since last Wednesday at 1.3316.

U.S. stocks fell as a closely watched bond market indicator pointed to a renewed risk of recession, undoing gains from the previous session due to a retreat by Washington on its latest tariffs on Chinese goods.

Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt by a slowdown in the global economy.

Oil prices fell on weak economic data from China and Europe and a rise in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude <CLc1> prices were down 3.56% at $55.03 a barrel.

China reported weaker-than-expected economic data for July, including a surprise drop in industrial output growth to a more than 17-year low, while a slump in exports sent Germany’s economy into reverse in the second quarter.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year <CA2YT=RR> rose 9.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.334% and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> climbed 84 Canadian cents to yield 1.156%.

The 10-year yield fell 3.8 basis points further below the 2-year yield to a spread of -17.8 basis points, the curve’s largest inversion since June 2000. An inverted curve is seen by some investors as a harbinger of recession.

(Reporting by Levent Uslu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)