Canadian designer Peter Nygard denied bail



FILE PHOTO: Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard appears via video feed during his bail hearing in connection with multiple sexual assault charges in a courtroom in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in this courtroom sketch January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg FILE PHOTO: Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard appears via video feed during his bail hearing in connection with multiple sexual assault charges in a courtroom in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in this courtroom sketch January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

January 19, 2022

By Anna Mehler Paperny

TORONTO (Reuters) -A Toronto justice of the peace denied Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard bail on Wednesday in connection with charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

This bail decision relates to charges Canadian authorities laid against Nygard, 80, in connection with events that allegedly took place between 1987 and 2006. He also faces charges from the United States. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Nygard, born in Finland, consented to extradition to the United States last year but Canada’s justice minister must make the final decision on that.

Nygard’s bail hearing was covered by two broad publication bans that prohibit reporting on details of the proceedings.

Nygard, who appeared via video link from a Toronto jail on Wednesday, wore an orange jumpsuit and a light blue surgical mask. His gray hair was tied back in a ponytail.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)