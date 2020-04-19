Canadian coronavirus deaths rise by almost 12% in a day: official data



Passengers ride the subway with seats marked for social distancing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren Passengers ride the subway with seats marked for social distancing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

April 19, 2020

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just under 12% to 1,506 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Sunday.

In a statement posted shortly before 11:00 eastern time (1500 GMT), it said the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 33,922. The respective figures on Saturday were 1,346 deaths and 32,412 positive diagnoses.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)