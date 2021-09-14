Canadian Amazon facility files for union vote -union



September 14, 2021

By Moira Warburton

(Reuters) – Workers at an Amazon facility in the Canadian province of Alberta have filed a request with the provincial labor board to carry out a union vote, a major labor union said on Tuesday.

Teamsters Local Union 362 filed for a vote on union representation at an Amazon fulfillment center in Nisku, AB, late on Monday, a press release from the Teamsters said.

The Alberta Labor Relations Board must verify the application before all Amazon employees at the facility employed as of Monday will be able to vote on whether to form a union, the statement said.

