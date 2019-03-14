Canada’s WestJet cancels 11 flights, impacting 1,200, after 737 MAX grounding



WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

March 14, 2019

MONTREAL (Reuters) – WestJet Airlines said it canceled 11 flights on Thursday impacting 1,200 passengers, following the global grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX planes because of safety concerns.

Canada and the United States announced on Wednesday they would follow other nations in grounding the MAX planes, citing new satellite data and evidence from the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on Sunday that killed 157 people.

Canada’s second-largest carrier WestJet, which operated 13 MAX planes, said in a statement on Thursday that more than three-quarters of passengers impacted by the cancellations will be rebooked on flights today, with the remainder being rebooked this week.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert)