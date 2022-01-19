Canada’s Trudeau says Russian aggression toward Ukraine unacceptable



FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference, as the latest Omicron variant emerges as a threat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference, as the latest Omicron variant emerges as a threat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada is working with international partners to make clear to Russia that any further moves against Ukraine are “absolutely unacceptable,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blinken-says-russian-attack-ukraine-could-come-very-short-notice-2022-01-19 said on Wednesday that Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at “very short notice.” Moscow denies it is planning an invasion.

Canada, with a sizeable and politically influential population of Ukrainian descent, has taken a strong line with Russia since its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

“We’re working with our international partners and colleagues to make it very, very clear that Russian aggression and further incursion into Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable,” Trudeau told a briefing.

“We are standing there with diplomatic responses, with sanctions, with a full press on the international stage to ensure that Russia respects the people of Ukraine, respects their choice to choose their governments,” Trudeau added.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/canada-condemns-russian-troop-movements-near-ukraine-mulls-weapons-supplies-kyiv-2022-01-18 on Tuesday said Ottawa would make a decision at the appropriate time on supplying military hardware to Ukraine.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Will Dunham)