Canada’s Trudeau says he looks forward to working with Biden on climate change

November 11, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he looked forward to working with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on climate change and other shared economic issues, but their immediate focus would be dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau told a conference hosted by the Financial Times that over the past four years Canada had been able to renew its free trade agreement with the United States “even with an American president who was – is – a little bit unpredictable and protectionistic”.

“I look forward to being able to talk with the new president about climate change, about some of our priorities but my job is to work with whomever Americans elect and we’ve been able to do it for the past four years, we will continue to do it for the coming years,” said Trudeau, adding he had confidence in the U.S. election process.

