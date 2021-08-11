Trending

Canada’s Trudeau calls China’s sentence on Spavor ‘unacceptable and unjust’

Canadian PM Trudeau visits Charlottetown
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at the daycare inside Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean school in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/John Morris

August 11, 2021

(Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called China’s conviction and sentencing of businessman Michael Spavor “unacceptable and unjust,” according https://bit.ly/3ACq3TP to a statement early on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

