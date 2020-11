November 4, 2020

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s trade deficit in September widened to C$3.25 billion ($2.47 billion) as Canadian exports and imports both posted monthly increases, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted September’s deficit would be C$2.6 billion. Statscan revised August’s deficit to C$3.21 billion from an initial C$2.45 billion.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith, writing by Steve Scherer)