Canada’s main opposition party concedes defeat after PM Trudeau wins third term

Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole during the election night party, in Oshawa
Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole during the election night party, in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

September 21, 2021

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Erin O’Toole, the leader of Canada’s main opposition Conservative Party, conceded defeat on Tuesday after failing to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals from securing a third term.

Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O’Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him. TV networks predicted the Liberals won a minority government.

As of 12:40 a.m. (0440 GMT), the Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 of 338 seats, while the Liberals were on 157.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tom Hogue)

