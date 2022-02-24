Canada’s Loblaw beats estimates for quarterly revenue



FILE PHOTO - A woman browses in the fruit section of a Loblaw supermarket in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren FILE PHOTO - A woman browses in the fruit section of a Loblaw supermarket in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

February 24, 2022

(Reuters) – Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for groceries and other essential items stayed strong.

Total revenue fell to C$12.76 billion ($9.94 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 1, from C$13.29 billion a year earlier, but came ahead of analysts’ estimates of C$12.64 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2843 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)