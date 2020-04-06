Canada’s largest province says U.S. blocked delivery of 3 million masks



FILE PHOTO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen after a meeting with Canada's provincial premiers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio FILE PHOTO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen after a meeting with Canada's provincial premiers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The premier of Ontario, Canada’s largest province, on Monday said the United States had blocked the delivery of three million face masks designed to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Doug Ford told Global News the incident had happened over the weekend and described it as “absolutely unacceptable”.

