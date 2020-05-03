Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll rises by less than 5%: official data



FILE PHOTO - A N95 face mask attached to a first aid kit is seen near the House of Commons, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

May 3, 2020

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by 4.6% to 3,606 on Sunday, official data posted by the public health agency showed.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 57,148, according to a statement posted on the agency’s website. On Saturday there were 3,446 deaths and 55,572 positive diagnoses.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)