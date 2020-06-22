Canada’s biggest city Toronto to reopen businesses, ending three-month lockdown



FILE PHOTO: An employee at Zara puts up a sign during a phased reopening from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An employee at Zara puts up a sign during a phased reopening from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

June 22, 2020

By Moira Warburton

TORONTO (Reuters) – Toronto, Canada’s biggest city and its financial capital, will allow businesses to reopen starting Wednesday, as it joins other regions in the province of Ontario in ending a three-month pandemic lockdown, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday.

Restaurants in Toronto, along with Peel Health Region which encapsulates the city’s densely populated suburbs, will be able to open their patios, Ford said. Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, started gradually reopening its economy this month, but Toronto was left out of the initial list.

Canadian provinces imposed lockdowns in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 8,430 people in Canada and infected 101,337, according to latest government data.

The only health region still in phase one of three reopening phases is Windsor-Essex, where an outbreak is hitting migrant workers on farms.

(This story corrects Toronto’s reopening day to Wednesday from Friday)

