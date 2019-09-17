Canada working with allies after intelligence official arrested: PM Trudeau



September 17, 2019

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada was working with its allies and reassuring them after the arrest of a top police intelligence official for allegedly leaking secrets.

“We are in direct communications with our allies on security … We are also working with them to reassure them, but we want to ensure that everyone understands that we are taking this situation very seriously,” Trudeau said during a campaign stop in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

